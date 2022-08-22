 Skip to Content
Community Living Center Nursing Resume and Interview Event

When:

Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Butler VA Medical Center

CLC Support Building #2

Cost:

Free

Interviews will be available for long-term care RN’s, LPN’s, and NA’s.

Please bring a resume, 2 supervisory references, and your COVID vaccination card. Masking is required.

Can’t make it? No problem.  Email your resume to the nurse recruiter at vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov.  

For more information, please contact Butler VA’s nurse recruiter, Nicole Thompson, BSN, RN, at 724-290-8618 or email at Nicole.thompson3@va.gov.

