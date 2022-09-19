Pact Act Virtual Town Hall

Tune in to learn about the new law and the benefits being offered for Veterans, their families, and survivors. Butler VA Leadership will discuss and answer questions about the act's expanded enrollment opportunities for VA health care and new presumptive conditions for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post-9/11 eras.

Join online at:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3…

Event Number: 27613243617

Event Password: bhTtgyJ@232

Join by phone at:

1 (404)-397-1596.

Event Number (Access Code): 27613243617

This virtual townhall is for all Veterans but is open to the public.

Learn more about the PACT Act at: www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-andyour-va-benefits