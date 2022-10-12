VA Take Back Day

Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications. Protect yourself, your loved ones and our environment. Dispose of expired and unused medications on VA Take Back Day. The Public is welcome to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired mediations at a VA facility.

Veterans and non-Veterans can access information and a list of authorized Take Back locations at this DEA link National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (usdoj.gov).