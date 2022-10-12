 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Take Back Day

prescriptions

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Butler VA Medical Center

325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pennsylvania in Parking Lot 18. Follow signage.

Cost:

Free

Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications.  Protect yourself, your loved ones and our environment.  Dispose of expired and unused medications on VA Take Back Day.  The Public is welcome to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired mediations at a VA facility. 

Veterans and non-Veterans can access information and a list of authorized Take Back locations at this DEA link National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (usdoj.gov).

