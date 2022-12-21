Vision Board Workshop
When:
Wed. Jan 11, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
You’re invited to an inspiring afternoon dreaming, leaning into, and creating your future!
Call 878-271-2718 to register.
All supplies provided. No art experience required.
Map YOUR Life
Create your life Mission, Aspiration, or Purpose (MAP)
Manifest and realize your goals and dreams using a visual model
Identify your vision and give it clarity
Understand your gifts and strengths and leverage them
Set meaningful goals that work in your personal and professional life
Support focus, drive and direction
Clarify your MAP statement that lines up with your values and your soul’s purpose.