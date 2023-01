Go Red Event

When: Fri. Feb 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Steele's Brushes and Ceramics 1631 N Main St Ext Butler , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Women Veterans join us at Steele's Brushes and Ceramics for an evening filled with creativity, comradery and conversation about Women's Heart Health.

Entertainment will be provided by the talented Jennifer Lynn Baker!

RSVP 878-271-6484.