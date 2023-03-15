Whole Health Expo

April is Whole Health Month!

Get started living Whole Health by checking out Whole Health resources and interactive tools that can take you to the next step in your whole health journey. Take the first step by visiting us for our Whole Health Expo!

This 'drop in' event will feature various stations and demonstrations to Walk the Circle of Health. Veterans are encouraged to explore and experience the Circle of Health and learn more about Whole Health offerings such as workshops, coaching, and complementary and integrative health services that can be a part of YOUR own Whole Health experience.

Contact Whole Health Manager Karen Justi at 878-271-6717 for any questions.