A "May" zing Art Workshop

When: Wed. May 24, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Steele's Brushes and Ceramics 1631 N Main St Ext. Butler , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us on May 24 at Steele's Brushes and Ceramics for an exciting Bob Ross Oil Painting workshop.

Seats are very limited for this workshop. Please call 878-271-6484 to register.