Veteran Town Hall
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium (Room 2ED002)
Cost:
Free
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event. The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide updates on clinical and facility operations followed by an open discussion forum for all attendees to address any questions.
VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.
Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and the public are invited.