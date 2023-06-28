Introduction to the VA Caregiver Support Program Event

All are invited to join us on Monday, July 31 from 1-3pm in the Abie Abraham VA Clinic Auditorium.

A brief presentation will take place at 1pm. Caregiver resources and staff will be available throughout the event to share information about the Butler VA’s Caregiver Support program and answer any questions you may have.

Contact the Butler VA’s Caregiver Support Team today at 878-271-6174 to learn more, or visit http://www.va.gov/butl.../health-services/caregiver-program/