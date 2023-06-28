Korean War Recognition Day Event

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first Korean War Recognition Day Event! All Korean War Veterans are invited to attend. Recognition pins and certificates will be passed out at the event. Resource tables and light refreshments will be available. For any questions, or more information, please call 724-477-5010.

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day falls every year on July 27, recognizing the 5.7 million Veterans who served in the Korean War. July 27, 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which ended over three years of fighting on the Korean Peninsula.