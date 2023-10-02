Veteran Town Hall
When:
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event. The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide Butler VA updates, followed by an open discussion forum for all attendees to address any questions.
VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.