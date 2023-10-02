Skip to Content
Veteran Town Hall

When:

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Auditorium

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event. The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide Butler VA updates, followed by an open discussion forum for all attendees to address any questions.

VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.

