DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When:

Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Butler VA Medical Center

Parking Lot #18

325 New Castle Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day!

Take Back Day offers a safe and free opportunity for communities across the nation to dispose of old medications discreetly. Expired or unused prescription medications pose a public safety risk. Safeguard lives and protect the environment by participating on October 28.

The Butler VA is hosting a collection site. Or, you can locate additional sites here: http://www.deatakeback.com/

 

