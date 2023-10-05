DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Parking Lot #18
325 New Castle Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day!
Take Back Day offers a safe and free opportunity for communities across the nation to dispose of old medications discreetly. Expired or unused prescription medications pose a public safety risk. Safeguard lives and protect the environment by participating on October 28.
The Butler VA is hosting a collection site. Or, you can locate additional sites here: http://www.deatakeback.com/
