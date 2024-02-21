Vietnam Veteran Outreach Event

All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment, Veteran benefits, VA claims, women’s health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support, volunteer opportunities, and many other VA programs.

**All Vietnam Veterans present will receive a commemorative Vietnam Veteran pin**

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.