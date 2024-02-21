Veteran Resource Fair at Living Treasures

Veterans and their families are invited to join the staff of the Butler VA at Living Treasures to learn more about Veteran benefits and enjoy a day of family fun. Free admission for Veterans and their families receive discounted admission (children under 2 are free). Free feed cups (1 per Veteran) are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Information will be shared about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment, Veteran benefits, VA claims, women’s health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support, volunteer opportunities, Medical Foster home, and many other programs.

Enjoy food, entertainment, and other activities for the whole family!

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.