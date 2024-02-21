Whole Health Month Expo

This April, the Butler VA will be celebrating the journey towards Whole Health! Join us all month long as we highlight ways you can uncover and connect back to your Mission Aspiration Purpose (Your M.A.P), discover your own health goals through use of your Personal Health Inventory (PHI) and the Circle of Health, and become empowered and equipped to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest.

Join us for our in person event on Thursday April 25 from 11-1pm in the Auditorium at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic for a Whole Health Expo to wrap up the month, filled will opportunities to explore and experience the difference Whole Health can make for you!