VET FEST - Military 2 Veteran Event
When:
Sat. Jul 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans of all service eras and their families are invited to attend to learn more about Butler VA programs and services, such as the PACT Act and enroll on-site in VA health care.
A special tribute and giveaways will be available for Post 9/11 Veterans.
Facility tours, on-site registration, kids activities, local Veteran Service Organizations, and more will be available to all Veterans and their families.
Call 724-477-5010 for any questions.