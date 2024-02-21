VET FEST - Military 2 Veteran Event

Veterans of all service eras and their families are invited to attend to learn more about Butler VA programs and services, such as the PACT Act and enroll on-site in VA health care.

A special tribute and giveaways will be available for Post 9/11 Veterans.

Facility tours, on-site registration, kids activities, local Veteran Service Organizations, and more will be available to all Veterans and their families.

Call 724-477-5010 for any questions.