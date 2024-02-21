Skip to Content

VET FEST - Military 2 Veteran Event

When:

Sat. Jul 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans of all service eras and their families are invited to attend to learn more about Butler VA programs and services, such as the PACT Act and enroll on-site in VA health care.

A special tribute and giveaways will be available for Post 9/11 Veterans.

Facility tours, on-site registration, kids activities, local Veteran Service Organizations, and more will be available to all Veterans and their families.

Call 724-477-5010 for any questions.

Last updated: