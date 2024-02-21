Purple Heart Day Outreach Event

Information will be shared about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment, Veteran benefits, VA claims, women’s health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support, volunteer opportunities, Medical Foster home, and many other programs.

*All Veterans are invited. Purple Heart Recipients present will receive a commemorative pin*

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.