Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
Caregivers of Veterans are invited to join Butler VA's Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
When:
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Call 878-271-6174 for more information.