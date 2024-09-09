9th Annual Butler County Stand Down
When:
Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 10:45 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 778
150 Legion Memorial Lane
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
A day offering free services, support, and resources for Veterans, their families, and those in need.
- Opening Ceremony begins at 10:45am
- Veterans ONLY from 11am-12pm (proof of Veteran status required)
- All others 12pm-1:30pm
For more information:
General inquires & vendor info - Allyson Rose at 724-284-5114
Volunteer info - Ashlee Hershberger at 724-431-3643
Email us at butlercountystanddown@gmail.com