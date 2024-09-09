Skip to Content

9th Annual Butler County Stand Down

When:

Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 10:45 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 778

150 Legion Memorial Lane

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

A day offering free services, support, and resources for Veterans, their families, and those in need.

  • Opening Ceremony begins at 10:45am
  • Veterans ONLY from 11am-12pm (proof of Veteran status required)
  • All others 12pm-1:30pm

 

For more information:

General inquires & vendor info - Allyson Rose at 724-284-5114

Volunteer info - Ashlee Hershberger at 724-431-3643

Email us at butlercountystanddown@gmail.com 

Other VA events

Last updated: