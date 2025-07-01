Skip to Content

Travel Pay Reimbursement Education Series

Join us on July 25, 2025, to learn more about Beneficiary Travel and how to file a claim.

When:

No event data

Where:

Auditorium, 2nd Floor

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

For more information or to reserve a seat, please call Crystal McDaniel, Transportation Assistant Supervisor, at 724-285-2524. 

VA Beneficiary Travel reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for mileage to and from VA and Non-VA authorized appointments.  Through this education series, Veterans, their families, and caregivers will learn about eligibility requirements and the possible reasons a claim might be denied or partially paid.  Step-by-step instructions are available, and a staff member will also be available to assist if needed.  A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation.  Don't miss out on this opportunity to get your questions answered.  Join us to learn more.  

