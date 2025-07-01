Travel Pay Reimbursement Education Series

VA Beneficiary Travel reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for mileage to and from VA and Non-VA authorized appointments. Through this education series, Veterans, their families, and caregivers will learn about eligibility requirements and the possible reasons a claim might be denied or partially paid. Step-by-step instructions are available, and a staff member will also be available to assist if needed. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get your questions answered. Join us to learn more.