Travel Pay Reimbursement Education Series
Join us on July 25, 2025, to learn more about Beneficiary Travel and how to file a claim.
When:
Where:
Auditorium, 2nd Floor
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
For more information or to reserve a seat, please call Crystal McDaniel, Transportation Assistant Supervisor, at 724-285-2524.
VA Beneficiary Travel reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for mileage to and from VA and Non-VA authorized appointments. Through this education series, Veterans, their families, and caregivers will learn about eligibility requirements and the possible reasons a claim might be denied or partially paid. Step-by-step instructions are available, and a staff member will also be available to assist if needed. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get your questions answered. Join us to learn more.