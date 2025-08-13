Flu Clinic

The Butler VA Health Care System (Butler VA) will be offering a flu vaccination clinic to all Veterans who served in the U.S. military. Non-Veterans including spouses, caregivers, and other dependents are not eligible to receive the vaccine through the Butler VA.

Veterans currently enrolled at the Butler VA should present their VA issued health identification card (VHIC). Veterans not currently enrolled at the Butler VA should present one form of ID and provide a copy of their military discharge (DD214).

Veterans not currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System should use the occasion of a flu shot to enroll into the Butler VA. Veterans not enrolled should call Enrollment at 878-271-6645 in advance and request an application be mailed.

Vaccinations reduce the risk of severe illness. If you are 65 or older or have existing health conditions, the impact of these infections can be severe. Learn more at: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/2025-2026.html

For more information about Butler VA's flu clinics, please contact Sharon Boyle at 878-271-6672.