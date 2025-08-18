Veteran Job Fair

The Butler VA Health Care System is partnering with the Pennsylvania CareerLink of Butler County to host a Job Fair for Veterans and their families. The event will feature 29 employers from Butler County and surrounding areas. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume and can participate in Job Readiness Workshops that will be offered from 10am –2pm.

A VA information and resource table will be available at the event to educate attendees on the various programs and services offered through the VA. Veterans attending the event who are not enrolled in the VA health care system can use this occasion to start their enrollment journey. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214. Questions concerning eligibility can be directed to Butler VA’s enrollment team at 878-271-6645 or online at: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.

Employers who have questions concerning the event are to contact Norman Magliocca, Pennsylvania CareerLink of Butler County, at 724-431-4000, ext. 124. Veterans and their families who have questions are asked to contact Danelle Perkins at 878-271-6162.