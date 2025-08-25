September is national Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In observance of this month, the Butler VA will host a “Walk to Remember” event to kick-off Suicide Prevention Awareness Month on Tuesday, September 9. In addition to the walk, there will be an information and resource fair on VA programs and services, food truck, and farmers market. Veterans and their families and the community are invited to attend.

Everyone can be part of the solution by checking in with the Veterans in their life. To learn more, visit VA.gov/REACH/spread-the-word.

Veterans attending the event who are not enrolled in the VA health care system can use this occasion to start their enrollment journey. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214. Questions concerning eligibility can be directed to Butler VA’s enrollment team at 878-271-6645 or online at: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.