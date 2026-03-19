Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Whole Health Expo to celebrate Whole Health Month. The theme this year is “Whole Health for a whole you: Where evidence meets empowerment”.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to join us for a walking bingo adventure! Explore, connect, and have fun while learning what Whole Health is about. This 'drop in' event will feature various stations and demonstrations to walk the Circle of Health. Using the bingo card as their guide, attendees are encouraged to learn more about Whole Health offerings such as workshops, coaching, and complementary and integrative health services that can be a part of their Whole Health experience. Complete the bingo card to be entered into a raffle for door prizes!

Some of the resources available to Veterans at the Butler VA to support their Whole Health include:

To learn more about Whole Health offerings, stop by the Whole Health Expo on April 16 or visit https://www.va.gov/butler-health-care/programs/whole-health/, or contact the Whole Health Program Manager at .