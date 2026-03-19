Vitalant Blood Drive

Butler VA Will be hosting Vitalant for a blood drive March 30, 20206. Please consider donating.

Butler VA will be hosting Vitalant for a blood drive on March 30, 2026, from 10am - 3pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, Auditorium – 2nd Floor, 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001

To schedule an appointment to donate:

- Go to vitalant.org and search with Account Code UW0230004

- Call 1-877-25VITAL or contact Karen Dunn at 878.271.6484 or karen.dunn2@va.gov