Vitalant Blood Drive
Butler VA Will be hosting Vitalant for a blood drive March 30, 20206. Please consider donating.
When:
Mon. Mar 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium, 2nd Floor
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Butler VA will be hosting Vitalant for a blood drive on March 30, 2026, from 10am - 3pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, Auditorium – 2nd Floor, 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001
To schedule an appointment to donate:
- Go to vitalant.org and search with Account Code UW0230004
- Call 1-877-25VITAL or contact Karen Dunn at 878.271.6484 or karen.dunn2@va.gov