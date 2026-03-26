Monthly Veteran Social
Join us for the monthly social to engage with Veterans and staff.
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Lobby Area
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) will be hosting their monthly Veteran social to celebrate "Sweet Tax Relief" in the History and Community Center just off of the main lobby. They will be providing doughnuts and coffee, as well as sharing information about volunteer and donation opportunities.