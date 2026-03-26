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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Monthly Veteran Social

Join us for the monthly social to engage with Veterans and staff.

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Lobby Area

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) will be hosting their monthly Veteran social to celebrate "Sweet Tax Relief" in the History and Community Center just off of the main lobby. They will be providing doughnuts and coffee, as well as sharing information about volunteer and donation opportunities.

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