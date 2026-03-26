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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Woodturning Classes

Crafting and comradery through woodturning

When:

Mon. Apr 6, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

The Butler Art Center & Gallery

344 South Main Street

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us on the 1st & 3rd Mondays each month for Turn It Around - Free Woodturning Classes at The Butler Art Center. 

Woodturning is the craft of using a wood lathe with hand-held tools to cut a shape that is symmetrical around the axis of rotation. Like the potter's wheel, the wood lathe is a simple mechanism that can generate a variety of forms.

Classes provided in partnership with The Butler Art Center & Butler Area Wood Turners. 

For more information call

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