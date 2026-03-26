Join us on the 1st & 3rd Mondays each month for Turn It Around - Free Woodturning Classes at The Butler Art Center.

Woodturning is the craft of using a wood lathe with hand-held tools to cut a shape that is symmetrical around the axis of rotation. Like the potter's wheel, the wood lathe is a simple mechanism that can generate a variety of forms.

Classes provided in partnership with The Butler Art Center & Butler Area Wood Turners.

For more information call .