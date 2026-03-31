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Through the Veteran's Lens - Free Photography Classes for Veterans

Learn the art of photography

When:

Fri. May 8, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1RT001, First Floor

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Did you know?...Photography can be therapeutic.

Some benefits of photography are self-expression, creativity, improved focus, enhanced self-worth, and reduced cortisol (stress hormone).
Photography can provide an escape and give you a sense of purpose.

Use your own camera, cell phone, or cameras will be available for use while in class for those Veterans who do not own one.

For more information, please contact Karen Dunn at

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