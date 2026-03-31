Veterans Art Club

Join us on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays every month ~ 5PM - 8PM

The 2nd Tuesdays will be an instructor led class/live

demonstration.

The 4nd Tuesdays will be time to get together for

community, creativity, connection and comradery.

There will be a locked cabinet loaded with art supplies for Veterans to use.

Seats are limited. For more information and to register, please call Karen Dunn at .