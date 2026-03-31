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Veterans Art Club

Creative Arts Program workshop

When:

Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Steele's Brushes and Ceramics

1631 N Main Street Ext.

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays every month ~ 5PM - 8PM

The 2nd Tuesdays will be an instructor led class/live
demonstration.

The 4nd Tuesdays will be time to get together for
community, creativity, connection and comradery.

There will be a locked cabinet loaded with art supplies for Veterans to use.

Seats are limited. For more information and to register, please call Karen Dunn at

Other VA events

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