Veterans Art Club
Creative Arts Program workshop
When:
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Steele's Brushes and Ceramics
1631 N Main Street Ext.
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays every month ~ 5PM - 8PM
The 2nd Tuesdays will be an instructor led class/live
demonstration.
The 4nd Tuesdays will be time to get together for
community, creativity, connection and comradery.
There will be a locked cabinet loaded with art supplies for Veterans to use.
Seats are limited. For more information and to register, please call Karen Dunn at