VA 2K Walk and Roll - Michael A. Marzano VA Outpatient Clinic

Please join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at the Michael A. Marzano VA CBOC. We will be celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Patriotic attire encouraged.

Come out and support whole health and well-being, while also helping local homeless Veterans. Donations for homeless Veterans will be accepted at both locations.

For more information about the event, please contact Meridith Paterson at or at Meridith.Paterson@va.gov. Questions concerning donations, please call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at .

Event occurs rain or shine. Hope to see you there!