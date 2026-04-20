VA 2K Walk and Roll - Michael A. Marzano VA Outpatient Clinic
Walk for your health and well-being, VA2K
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1505 North Hermitage Road
Hermitage, PA
Cost:
Free
Please join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at the Michael A. Marzano VA CBOC. We will be celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Patriotic attire encouraged.
Come out and support whole health and well-being, while also helping local homeless Veterans. Donations for homeless Veterans will be accepted at both locations.
For more information about the event, please contact Meridith Paterson at
Event occurs rain or shine. Hope to see you there!