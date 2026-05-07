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VA2K Walk and Roll - Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center

Walk for your health and well-being, VA2K

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Please join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, North Duffy Road, from 11am - 1pm and/or the Butler VA Medical Center, New Castle Road, from 1:30pm - 3pm. We will be celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Patriotic attire encouraged.

Come out and support whole health and well-being, while also helping local homeless Veterans. Donations for homeless Veterans will be accepted at both locations.

For more information about the event, please contact Meridith Paterson at or at Meridith.Paterson@va.gov. Questions concerning donations, please call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at .

Event occurs rain or shine. Hope to see you there!

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