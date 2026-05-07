VA2K Walk and Roll - Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center

Please join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, North Duffy Road, from 11am - 1pm and/or the Butler VA Medical Center, New Castle Road, from 1:30pm - 3pm. We will be celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Patriotic attire encouraged.

Come out and support whole health and well-being, while also helping local homeless Veterans. Donations for homeless Veterans will be accepted at both locations.

For more information about the event, please contact Meridith Paterson at or at Meridith.Paterson@va.gov. Questions concerning donations, please call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at .

Event occurs rain or shine. Hope to see you there!