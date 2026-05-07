3rd Annual Veteran Appreciation Day

Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to join us for our 3rd Annual Veterans Appreciation Day event. We will also be celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration and the 250th Birthday of America.

The event will feature food, activities, a car show, music, information tables, tour of the health care center, enroll in VA health care on the spot (bring a copy of your DD-214), door prizes, and more. Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) are expected to be available that day. There will also be a special "Welcome Home" for Desert Storm Veterans.

For more information about the event, please call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at .