Freedom 250 and 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Celebration

Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to join us as we honor America's 250th birthday and the 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Each day June 29 - July 2, from 10am - 2pm, please visit us to learn about VA programs and services such as Pharmacy, Benefits Travel, Suicide Prevention, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Connected Care, Care in the Community, and more. Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veteran Service Officers (VSO's) will be available to provide information on benefits and claims processing. Veterans who have not registered for VA health care are encouraged to do so that week anytime between 8am - 4:30pm. Bring a copy of your DD-214 to start the enrollment process.

Tours of the facility will be available upon request. It's red, white and blue week, so wear your patriotic attire during your visit and bring a donation of non-perishable food items with you to support Butler VA's Emergency Food Pantry (drop off at the reception desk). There will be sweet treats provided intermittently during the week.

Contact Paula McCarl, Public Affairs Officer, at or Amy Tomko, Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement, at for more information.