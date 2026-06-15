Butler VA Celebrates America’s 250th and Veterans Health Administration’s 80th Birthdays

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to join us the week of June 29 - July 2 to celebrate America's 250th and the Veterans Health Administrations 80th birthdays! Each day from 10am - 2pm, there will ann opportunity to engage with VA staff to learn about Care in the Community, Pharmacy, Primary Care, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Suicide Prevention, and more. Representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration will be on site to share information on Veteran benefits such as education, claims, and home loans. Tours of the facility will be available upon request. We are also conducting a food drive this week. Attendees are asked to please bring non-perishable food items for Butler VA's Emergency Food Pantry. Items are being collected at the main lobby reception desk. The Food Pantry supports Veterans who present in need and homeless Veterans. There will be refreshments offered each day. We encourage everyone to come dressed in red, white and blue attire in honor of the 250th birthday. Please see the list of scheduled programs that will be available during the week:

Monday, June 29, 2026

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

Peer Support

Beneficiary Travel

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Caregiver Support/Palliative Care Team

Peer Support

Travel

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Care in the Community

Social Work/Compact Act/Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dental/Cardiopulmonary

Suicide Prevention

Connected Care/My HealtheVet

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

Make sure to like and follow our Facebook page for changes to the scheduled programs available that week.

Eligible Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are invited to begin the enrollment process that week between the hours of 8am – 4:30pm. Those interested in registering should bring a copy of their DD214. Additional eligibility information is available at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility or by calling Butler VA’s enrollment team at .Additional eligibility information is available at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility or by calling Butler VA’s enrollment team at .

For more information, contact Paula McCarl, Public Affairs Officer, at or email at paula.mccarl@va.gov.