Walk to Remember & Resource Fair

Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to join us to learn more about Suicide Prevention and available mental health and supportive programs. Community partners will also be present share information on their programs and services. The Walk to Remember will take place at 12pm. There will be food trucks available to purchase food and coffee items. Veterans who are not enrolled or it has been several years since visiting the VA are encouraged to come out that day to begin the enrollment process. For more information about the event, call .