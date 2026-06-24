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Job Fair

Employment opportunities for Veterans and their families

When:

Fri. Sep 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Butler VA Health Care System will be hosting a Job Fair for Veterans and their Families.   The Job Fair will feature 20+ employers from around the Butler County area in all areas such as administrative, health care, to manufacturing.  The event also feature a resource table providing information on a variety of program and the opportunity to speak with staff. Veterans not enrolled are encouraged to use this occasion to enroll in the VA health care system.  Please bring a copy of your DD-214. The even is co-hosted by Butler VA's Vocational Rehab Program and PA Careerlink of Butler County. 

Veterans who have questions can call Danelle Perkins at .  Interested employers are to contact Norman Magliocca at

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