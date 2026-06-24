Butler VA Health Care System will be hosting a Job Fair for Veterans and their Families. The Job Fair will feature 20+ employers from around the Butler County area in all areas such as administrative, health care, to manufacturing. The event also feature a resource table providing information on a variety of program and the opportunity to speak with staff. Veterans not enrolled are encouraged to use this occasion to enroll in the VA health care system. Please bring a copy of your DD-214. The even is co-hosted by Butler VA's Vocational Rehab Program and PA Careerlink of Butler County.

Veterans who have questions can call Danelle Perkins at . Interested employers are to contact Norman Magliocca at .