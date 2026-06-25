September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In recognition of this observance, there will be a resource fair and Walk to Remember event. The resource fair will include a variety of VA programs and services in particular mental health and suicide prevention information. Community partner organizations will be available to share information on their programs. Food trucks will be on site from 11:30am - 1:30pm for purchase of food and specialty coffee. Veterans not enrolled are invited to use this occasion to learn more about VA health care and enroll. Bring a copy of your DD-214 to start the process.

For more information about this event, please call .