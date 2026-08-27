Drive Through Flu Shot Clinic

All who served in the U.S. Military are eligible for a flu shot through the Butler VA. An appointment is not necessary. Spouses, dependents, and family members of Veterans who did not serve in the U.S. Military are not eligible for a flu shot through the Butler VA.

Veterans not currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System should use the occasion of a flu shot to enroll into the Butler VA. Veterans not enrolled should call Enrollment at in advance and request an application be mailed. When Veterans use the VA for their health care needs, they make it possible for future Veterans to enjoy the same quality care and services.

Veterans currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System but who have not been seen by their Butler VA Primary Care Provider in over one year should use the occasion of a flu shot to request getting scheduled for an appointment.

Veterans may also receive their flu shot during an upcoming Primary Care Provider (PCP) visit or through the Walk-in Clinic.

For more information about the flu shot clinics, please contact Sharon Boyle at .