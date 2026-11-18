Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend the Winter Enrollment and Destress Event. The event will feature: information on VA programs and services, a destress event with hands-on activities and resources, on the spot enrollment (bring a copy your DD-214) and tour of the facility, free gift wrapping, refreshments, coffee for purchase from the Roaming Bean Coffee truck, and an opportunity to win door prizes.

The Butler VA is also collecting for non-perishable food items and those can be dropped off at the reception desk throughout the day.

For more information about this event, contact Josh Seybert at .