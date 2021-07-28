Join us for a Creative Writing Workshop! We’ll share some key writing concepts and tips to consider. We’ll also play some creative writing “games” to review these concepts and help with brainstorming new writing topics. Submit your final writing samples to the Creative Arts Festival.

Seats are limited. Please call 878-271-6484 for more information or to reserve a seat in the workshops.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wejhBc to view the National Veterans Creative Arts

Festival 2021 Competition Handbook for specific guidelines and divisions.