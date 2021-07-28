 Skip to Content
Creative Writing Workshop

When
Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Where

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Join us for a Creative Writing Workshop! We’ll share some key writing concepts and tips to consider. We’ll also play some creative writing “games” to review these concepts and help with brainstorming new writing topics. Submit your final writing samples to the Creative Arts Festival.

Seats are limited. Please call 878-271-6484 for more information or to reserve a seat in the workshops.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wejhBc to view the National Veterans Creative Arts
Festival 2021 Competition Handbook for specific guidelines and divisions.

