Flu Clinic

All who served in the U.S. Military are eligible for a free flu shot through the Butler VA. Spouses, dependents, and family members of Veterans who did not serve in the U.S. Military are not eligible through the Butler VA. An appointment is not required. A Veteran may simply show up and receive a free flu shot! All Veterans must be screened with temperature checks and questions prior to entry at any VA facility, and masks or approved face coverings are required to be worn.

For more information about the flu shots, please contact Sharon Boyle at 878-271-6672.