Gentle Water Exercise

When
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST
Where

339 N Washington Street

Butler , PA

Veterans must call 878-271-6484 before participating in the class.

Water classes are appropriate for all fitness levels. A light cardio workout!  Increase strength and flexibility using a variety of water exercise equipment.  Gentle on your joints!  Non-impact exercise.

Water classes are at the Butler YMCA at 339 N Washington Street, Butler, PA 16001

Veterans must show Veteran ID & PA drivers license to participate in water classes at the Butler YMCA

