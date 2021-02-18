Gentle Water Exercise

Veterans must call 878-271-6484 before participating in the class.

Water classes are appropriate for all fitness levels. A light cardio workout! Increase strength and flexibility using a variety of water exercise equipment. Gentle on your joints! Non-impact exercise.

Water classes are at the Butler YMCA at 339 N Washington Street, Butler, PA 16001

Veterans must show Veteran ID & PA drivers license to participate in water classes at the Butler YMCA