Gentle Water Exercise
- When
-
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST
- Where
-
339 N Washington Street
Butler , PA
Veterans must call 878-271-6484 before participating in the class.
Water classes are appropriate for all fitness levels. A light cardio workout! Increase strength and flexibility using a variety of water exercise equipment. Gentle on your joints! Non-impact exercise.
Water classes are at the Butler YMCA at 339 N Washington Street, Butler, PA 16001
Veterans must show Veteran ID & PA drivers license to participate in water classes at the Butler YMCA