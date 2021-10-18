Managing Stress for Caregivers

Would you like to learn how to deal with the daily stressors you are facing? There are tools, strategies, and techniques that can help you manage the stress in your life. The course is presented to caregivers by virtual platforms or telephone access in their homes. The course is 2 hours in length and taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. Everyone will receive a Managing Stress Workbook and a CD with Relaxation Exercises to follow along with the presentation.

Pre-Registration is Required. Please call 878-271-6174 to sign up by October 19.