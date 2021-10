Free Naloxone (Narcan) kits for enrolled Veterans. Free same day education on how to use naloxone and accidental overdose prevention.

Butler VA Health Care System main Campus: 353 N Duffy Rd, Butler, PA AND all Butler VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics: Armstrong, Clarion, Cranberry Twp., Mercer, and Lawrence counties

Walk in event. No appointment needed.

Questions? Call 878-271-6459