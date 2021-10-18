National Caregiver Month: Diabetic Management

Are you caring for a Veteran with Diabetes? Would you like to learn more about managing their medications and strategies for improving their glucose control? Join us as one of our Butler VA Pharmacists present “Diabetic Management for Veteran Caregivers”. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session where you can “Ask the Pharmacist.”

Pre-Registration is Required. Please call 878-271-6174 to sign up.

Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA are invited to attend this free program.