National Caregiver Month: Lowering Stress, Improving Mood for Caregivers

Would you like to learn how to deal with the daily stressors you are facing? There are tools, strategies, and techniques that can help you manage the stress in your life. The course is presented by virtual format to caregivers in their homes. The course is 2 hours in length and taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. Everyone will receive a Lowering Stress, Improving Mood Workbook to follow along with the presentation.

Register by November 9th by calling 878-271-6174

Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA are invited to attend this free program.