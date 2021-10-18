National Caregiver Month: Practicing Your Way to Resilience - Self-Care for the Caregiver

Would you like to learn how to bounce back after a difficult or stressful event? If so, we invite you to attend this new course to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved resilience. The 45-minute course is presented by telephone and is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor.

Pre-Registration is Required. Please call 878-271-6174 to sign up.

Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA are invited to attend this free program.