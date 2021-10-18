National Caregiver Month: Safe Patient Handling

Does your Veteran need assistance getting up from a chair, walking, or transferring in and out of bed? Join us for this virtual event where one of Butler VA’s Occupational Therapists will teach you how to properly assist your Veteran. Learn about proper body positioning and other techniques that will help keep everyone safe and injury-free.

Pre-Registration is Required. Please call 878-271-6174 to sign up.

Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA are invited to attend this free program.