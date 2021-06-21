 Skip to Content
Painting from the HeART

Free Creative Arts Workshops

When
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Where

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Join us for a class called Painting from the HeART. We will be using abstract techniques and address different themes. It will include four different painting exercises and the final painting will be on
an abstract 11X14 canvas. Submit your painting for the Creative Arts Festival and then hang it on your wall.

Seats are limited. Please call 878-271-6484 for more information or to reserve a seat in the workshops.

 

