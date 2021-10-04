Second Chance Employment For Justice Involved Veterans - Virtual Event

The Butler VA Health Care System’s Vocational Rehabilitation Department presents:

“Second Chance Employment For Justice Involved Veterans” - a virtual event

Presenters for the seminar are:

Adams Manufacturing

Butler County CareerLink

People Ready

PA State Bonding Program

ARC

1. To join this event online, go to: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m50e3ab69811ee5a873a55c2886930f84

2. When prompted enter the event password: PXpj23MSP@6

3. Then click "Join Now".

4. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen to join.

5. You may join the audio conference by calling the number below and entering the access code:

USA Toll Number: 1+(404) 397-1596

Meeting Number/Access code: 2763 450 9612

Contact Danelle Perkins, Community Employment Coordinator for the Butler VA Health Care System, at Danelle.perkins@va.gov or 878-271-6162 for more information.